Obituary: Mary Laurine Miles, 89, Loretto

Mary Laurine Miles, 89, of Loretto, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was born March 9, 1931, in Saint Francis. She was a former employee of the old Saint Francis Nursing Home and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a mother, grandmother, and a caregiver to many. She enjoyed baking and attending daily Mass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Jones and Anna Marie Ballard Clark; one sister; and four brothers.

Survivors include three children, Gerald Miles of Shepherdsville, Donna Parker (Joe) of Cape Coral, Florida and Charles “Pooteye” Miles (Kim) of Loretto; five grandchildren, Bradley Graves, Savannah McDonald (Christopher), Angel Graves (Levi Hagan), L. G. Miles and Sara Miles; and seven great-grandchildren, Cali-Ann, Tate, Carson, Adleigh, Ashton, Waylon and Wilder.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Chris Spalding, Joe Graves, Greg “Shorty” Staten, Tommy Newton, Steve Newton, Joe Miles and Chad Mattingly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

