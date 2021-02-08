Posted by admin

General Assembly: Legislators return to Frankfort for the second part of session

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 — I joined legislators from throughout the Commonwealth in Frankfort this week as we reconvened for the second portion of the 2021 session. On the first day back at the Capitol after the recess, the House of Representatives and the Senate voted to override six vetoes issued by Governor Beshear. Ordinarily, all six bills would become effective once the Secretary of State signs them because they include emergency clauses. However, the Governor filed a lawsuit challenging three of these bills within minutes of our overrides, so their fate remains in the hands of a Franklin County Circuit Judge.

REP. CHAD MCCOY

Legislators wasted no time passing legislation in committee meetings as we put into law the policies vetted throughout 2020. I want to share some insight on the legislative movements we saw this week during committee meetings and on the House Floor.

Judiciary Committee. Committee members voted on a small change that carries a significant impact. HB 229 amends an already existing law to protect livestock. Anyone found guilty of criminal mischief intentionally or wantonly causing damage to livestock— including cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses, alpacas, llamas, and buffaloes – could be charged with a felony. The current law only protects cattle. HB 229 was drafted after multiple horse shootings across our state over the past several years.

The committee also passed HB 89, which creates the crime of intimidation of a sports official and makes it a Class A misdemeanor. This bill was passed by the House last session, but we were unable to move it forward due to the pandemic. HB 273, also known as Bailey Holt-Preston Cope Privacy Act, prevents violent or disturbing photographs and videos of any person used in court proceedings from being available to the public after their use in court. This bill honors the lives of two 15-year-old victims of the tragic shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.

Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations: This week, legislators voted on HB 24, a measure that requires certified welding inspectors have structural steel welding training. Members also passed legislation, HB 38, which would help remove red tape for those in the psychology profession. HB 79 creates a formal licensing procedure for massage establishments, including required background checks to protect patrons from abuse and identify potential human trafficking victims.

As you can see, it’s been a busy week, but it is in these moments I am reminded of what a privilege it is to serve this district. I hope you will not hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov.

-30-