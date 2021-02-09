Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Jacob Kane Young, 20, Paoli, Ind., theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto – more than $500 but less than $10,000; criminal mischief, first-degree; arson, third-degree. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:10 p.m.

Kimberly Michelle Pittman, 43, Taylorsville, burglary, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:17 p.m.

Anthony Wayne Weaver, 28, Upton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond listed. Booked at 5:01 p.m.

Valerie Elaine Vogt, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:37 p.m.

-30-