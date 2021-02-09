Posted by admin

Obituary: Angelo ‘Lolo’ William Crowe, 41

Angelo “Lolo” William Crowe, 41, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born Feb. 4, 1980, in Bardstown. He loved cooking, spending time with children, and helping with Buttermilk Days by cooking.

ANGELO “LOLO” WILLIAM CROWE

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph Phillip Crowe II and Lizzie Mae Crowe; two aunts, Elizabeth Lee Knott and Angela Robinson Linton; two uncles, Joseph Phillip Crowe III and Billy C. Freeman; and his paternal grandparents, William “Billy” Linton and Alice Rebecca Linton.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Crowe; his father, Harlin Andrew (Larsandra) Linton; one son, Keelan Weathers; three stepchildren, David Ramos, Cody Ramos, and William Ramos; four sisters, Angela (Monte) Young, Faith Linton, Bryanna Linton, and Makayla Linton; three brothers, Terry Crowe, Trae Jones, and Jabari Jones; two granddaughters; nieces and nephews, Damarcus Young, Maria Young, Terrence Crowe, Elisha Drew, Kadence Cole, DeAngelo Crowe, Noah Cole, and Naomi Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is noon Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-