Posted by admin

COVID-19 vaccinations available through the Lincoln Trail health department

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics for up to 1,800 people.

Priority will be given to adults 70 and older that are not covered by the school vaccination program. Clinics will be offered on the following dates, with registration opening three business days before each clinic:

❖ February 15th in Meade County

❖ February 23rd in Marion County

❖ February 24th in Hardin County

❖ March 3rd in Hardin County

Appointments are required and will be available online or by phone on a first-come, first-served basis.

Seventy-five percent of all appointments are online – the remaining 25 percent will be reserved by phone for those who need assistance. Due to the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, additional measures have been taken to decrease the probability that our computer and phone systems are overwhelmed.

Online appointments can be made through the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website at www.ltdhd.org. Those who can register online are asked to do so; the health department will reserve phone appointments for those who lack internet or computer access.

To register for an appointment by phone, call (270) 769-1601.

Vaccine shipments and amounts can be uncertain from week to week. Therefore, LTDHD has chosen against maintaining a waiting list or allowing the public to pre-register for future clinics.

We will inform the public of the need to postpone and reschedule clinics due to unsafe driving conditions thru local media and our social media accounts. If forced to reschedule due to weather, appointments will be honored on an alternate date to be announced.

-30-