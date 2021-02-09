Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health department reports 71 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 — Nelson County had 71 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID cases to 4,288, with 395 of those cases active. The county has recorded 30 COVID-related deaths, according to the health department.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as reported by the district health department. The county has 128 active cases, and has recorded 25 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday by the district health department. Ninety-three cases are those cases are active. The county has recorded 15 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 96 of those cases active. The county has had 32 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 28 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, with 146 active cases. The county has had 15 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 95 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, with 454 o those considered active. The county has recorded 94 COVID-related deaths.

-30-