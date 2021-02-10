Posted by admin

Obituary: Edgar Boyce Drake, 90, Bardstown

Edgar Boyce Drake, 90, of Bardstown, died in his sleep at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. He was born at home on June 15, 1930, to the late Boyce Jacob and Elizabeth Ruth Hickman Drake in Cox’s Creek, Spencer County.

He began his education at the one-room Riverview Grammar School near High Grove and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1947 at age 16. He joined the Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War, stationed in Greenland, performing search and rescue.

In the early years, he and his wife enjoyed many dates flying in his Taylorcraft two-seater airplane across the county. They loved to travel, touring the United States and visiting 53 countries.

In 1958, he began a new business, Drake Dairy Supply. He served dairymen in twenty counties around central Kentucky for 42 years. He sold the company to employees when he retired.

He was a kind and gentle man who lived his Christian faith daily. With his wife and family, he served the Lord as a leader through several area Baptist churches: Little Union, Bardstown Baptist, and as a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church of Bardstown. He also served through the Nelson Baptist Association and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a Gideon, and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He had a heightened sense of humor and a passionate sense of integrity that was appreciated by his family and friends. Many accounts of his life and faith are shared in his autobiography entitled From a Humble Beginning. In addition to golf, where he proudly hit one hole-in-one, he enjoyed cards and games of all kinds, and spent many nights and weekends laughing at social gatherings with family and dear friends. In retirement, he enjoyed having breakfast with his good buddies at Pat’s Place.

He had an abiding faith in Jesus Christ, which gave his life meaning and made his passing a true blessing. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16 (NIV): “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann Waller Stout and Ruby Neal.

He is survived by his wife of 67 happy years, Virginia Allen Drake; three admiring children, Donna (Berry) Hampton of LaGrange, Debbie (Michael) Brooks of Bardstown, and Paul B. (Kelli) Drake of Lexington; nine grandchildren and stepgrandchildren: Goddard “Boogie” (Jennifer) Hampton of LaGrange, Shannon (Gavin) Duff of Virginia Beach, Va., Taylor (Jay) Phillips of Bethel, Ohio, Austin (Emily) Brooks of Tupelo, Miss., Tripp Hampton of New York, N.Y., Emily (Scott) McElroy of Paducah, Allen (Michelle) Brooks and Clayton (Christan) Brooks, both of Bardstown, and Scott (Kelly Lynn) Drake of Lexington; 14 great-grandchildren with three more expected very soon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church of Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Parkway Baptist Church of Bardstown or Gideons International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

