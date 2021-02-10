Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Sims, 82, Holy Cross

Joseph Kenneth “Kenny” Sims, 82, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Louisville. He was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 46 years of service and he formerly operated Sims Body and Paint. He played guitar and loved country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Otho and Mary Pauline Thompson Sims; one sister, Mary Lou Krill; one brother-in-law, Jude Ballard; and one son-in-law, Francis Gerard “Flood” Mattingly

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sarah Willett Sims; four children, Angie Edlin, Allen Sims (Robin Strange) and Scott Sims (Tessa), all of Bardstown, and Jeff Sims (Julie) of Loretto;

six grandchildren, Deanna Mattingly and Cody Sims, Madeline Sims, Nick Sims, Carmen Sims and Benjamin Sims; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Raylan;

five sisters, Margie Beam (Freddy) of Bardstown, Katsy Hagan (Harry), Lorine Ballard and Brenda Sims, all of Louisville, and Rose Mary Edlin of Loretto; and one brother-in-law, Jake Krill of Louisville.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are his sons and grandsons.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited. The prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

