Posted by admin

Obituary: John Thomas ‘Johnny’ Samuels, 76, Bardstown

John Thomas “Johnny” Samuels, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Sept. 25, 1944. He was a graduate of Bardstown High School and went on to work for the family business, Samuels Motor Company, a Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth dealership for 15 years before starting his own business in 1976. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, and a well known business owner of Samuels Automotive Center which flourished for 30 years. He retired at the age of 61.

He was preceded in death by one son, John Scott Samuels; his parents, W.H. and Virginia Samuels; two Dorothy Buzick and Alice Boblitt; and one brother, Harry Samuels.

He is survived by one daughter, Mary Ellen (John) Haydon; two sons, Kenny Mack (Tammie) Samuels and Patrick Samuels; six grandchildren, Jason (Kasey), Jenilee (Jeff), J.B., William, Case, and Weston; and one great-grandchild, Zackary Samuels.

The funeral is private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

