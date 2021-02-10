Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Ricky’ Cissell, 66, Bardstown

James “Ricky” Cissell, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Jewish Hospital. He was born April 25, 1954, in Bardstown. He retired from Stewart Film Screen. Hee loved horses, being outdoors, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He was a loving father, Pepaw, brother, and friend to many. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Cissell; his father, James Cissell; his stepmother, Mary B. Cissell; one sister, Lola Marie Cissell; and two brothers, Steven Cissell, and Anthony Cissell.

He is survived by three daughters, Shellie Neal of Walton, Toni Gaspard of Taylor Mill, and Heather (Josh) Turner of Walton; three sisters, Faye (Lonnie) Culver, Jane (Steve) Seger and Carol Cissell; two brothers, Chris (Rose) Cissell and Keith (Candy) Cissell; five grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsi, Hannah, Joshua James, and Isabelle; four great-grandchildren, Tanner, Caysen, Emerson, and Ellie; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to MACPAD.org in support of PKU, 48 Mann St., Cheektowaga, NY 14206.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

