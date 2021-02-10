Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Howard ‘Charlie’ Kelty, 69, Holy Cross

Charles Howard “Charlie” Kelty, 69, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1951, in Manton. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 37 years of service. He was a Catholic and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Kelty and Alice Genevieve McIntyre Mattingly; his stepfather, Joseph Miles “Shots” Mattingly; two sisters, Betsy Mattingly and Barbara Donahue; and one half-brother, James “Little Jimmy” Mattingly.

Survivors include two sons, Gabriel Kelty and William Kelty, both of Holy Cross; two sisters, Judy Nalley (Borgie) and Dorothy Marshall (Joseph T.), both of Bardstown; three half-sisters, Cathy Mattingly and Lillie Pettit (Mickey) all of Bardstown and Sheila Carrico (Richard) of Lawrenceburg; two half-brothers, Glenn Mattingly (Tonya) of Waddy and Kenny Mattingly (Carol) of Holy Cross; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

