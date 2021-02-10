Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis L. ‘Frankie’ O’Bryan, 70, New Haven

Francis L. “Frankie” O’Bryan, 70, of New Haven, died Feb. 9, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Bardstown. He was a former employee of General Electric, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Margurette Downs O’Bryan; his loving wife Mary Lou; one sister-in-law, Darlene O’Bryan; and one brother-in-law, David Thompson.

He is survived by his two sons, Jody (Amanda) O’Bryan and Michael O’Bryan; two sisters, Nancy Coulter (Roger) and Mary Thompson; one brother, Tommy O’Bryan; and four grandchildren, Julie O’Bryan, Selena Nelson, Blake O’Bryan, and Carry O’Bryan.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Any memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

