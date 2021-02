Posted by admin

Nelson Co. Board of Adjustments postpones Thursday meeting to Feb. 18th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 — Due to inclement weather, the Nelson County Board of Adjustment meeting/hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Nelson County Civic Center has been postponed to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Civic Center.

