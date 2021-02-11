Ice storm leaves thousands of Nelson County utility customers in the dark

Posted by admin

Thursday, Feb . 11, 2021 — The wintry mix that coated Nelson County with varying layers of ice and a dusting of snow left hundreds of homes in the dark overnight as tree limbs fell and power lines broke under the weight of accumulated ice.

Salt River Electric crews were dispatched Wednesday evening and on through the wee hours of Thursday morning, responding to outages across their service area.

According to the company’s outage map, crews worked numerous power outages across Nelson County, with the largest outages around Bardstown and in southern parts of the county.

At one point overnight, the utility reported more than 2,200 customers without power. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Salt River’s outage map reported 228 customers were waiting to have power restored.

CITY OF BARDSTOWN. At about 2 a.m. Thursday, approximately 450 city electric customers were without power. As of 11 a.m., only 50 customers were waiting to have power restored.

ROAD CONDITIONS. State roads have mostly been treated and are passable. Untreated secondary roads remain slick and hazardous, and with temperatures expected to remain below freezing, are expected to remain so.

