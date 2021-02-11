Posted by admin

Obituary: Lois Pickett Cox Gordon, 85, Fairfield

Lois Pickett Cox Gordon, 85, of Fairfield, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born to the late Robert Dalton Cox and Laura Ethel Cox on Jan. 13, 1936. She was a lifelong homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, Christian and friend. She was very strong in her faith and proud to be a member of the Little Union Baptist Church for the past 69 years where until her recent years she was very active in her Sunday School class and she enjoyed every opportunity she had to fellowship with her church family. She especially enjoyed working with the children during Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching game shows and cheering on the UK wildcats basketball team. She loved to talk, rarely met a stranger and she served as a faithful prayer warrior to all that she loved and knew.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert Junior Gordon; three sisters, Mary Hilbert, Janie Curtsinger and Dorothy Nalley; two brothers, Bobby Cox and Joe Cox; and two grandchildren, Chuck Hardin and Rebecca Gordon.

She is survived by one daughter, Jean (Charles) Hardin of Bardstown; four sons, Larry (Diane) Gordon and David (Becky) Gordon, both of Bardstown, Donnie (Debby) Gordon of Versailles and Dale Gordon of Louisville; one sister, Nancy Cahoe; one brother, Bill Cox; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Bro. Will Sipes officiate.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Little Union Baptist Church or you may express an act of kindness to someone in her memory.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

