Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Fredrick Beery, 67, Bardstown

James “Jim” Fredrick Beery, 67, of Bardstown, died suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Glasgow. He was born Aug. 16, 1953, to the late Forrest and Jeanne Johnson Beery. He was a 1971 graduate of Hillsboro High School and is remembered fondly by his classmates and was looking forward to his 50th high school reunion this year. He attended the Cincinnati Bible Seminary and at that time, he was the youngest to ever become an ordained minister.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman and chaplain’s assistant and was assigned to a Marine unit. He was a retired entrepreneur/mechanic and was a corrections officer. He also dabbled in radio voice-overs. His infectious laugh, firm handshakes, jokes, hugs, and caring ways will be missed by all who knew him. His friends respect and remember him for spreading joy, putting others before himself, and showing his support and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jon.

He is survived by four children, Jennifer (Curt) and Christie (Max), both of Indiana; Jamie of Oregon; and Forrest of Georgia; six siblings, Julie (Bob), Janet, Leafee (Steve), Fred (Michelle), Joan (Doug), and Jeff (Tara).

13 grandchildren, Jacob, Grace, Hannah, Caleb (Jennifer); Tyler, Isaac, Maverick (Christie); Alyssia, Aidan (Jamie), David, Emerald, Jewlia, and Hayden (Forrest); and two great-grandchildren, Cameron, and Elijah, arriving in March.

His family will celebrate his life at a service on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church with Pastor Derek Russell officiating with burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in his honor.

The Turner Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

