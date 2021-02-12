Posted by admin

Local pharmacies, regional Walmart, Kroger stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 — Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, new mobile clinics, 10 new Kroger locations, 15 new Walmart stores, and 125 new pharmacies — Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies — that will now offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“Each new site we open offers additional capacity to administer more vaccines than we currently have supply to give them,” Jim Gray, state transportation secretary said on Thursday. “The good news is that, as supply increases, each site will be able to ramp up immediately to reach more people without start-up delays.”

Kentuckians can visit the state’s COVID-19 site or vaccine.ky.gov to learn more about signing up for appointments at locations across the commonwealth.

NEW REGIONAL COVID-19 SITES. Beshear unveiled six new regional vaccination sites that include TJ Health in Columbia; Kroger in Frankfort; KDMIC Carter County Clinic in Grayson; Deaconess Hospital in Henderson; Lawrence Co. Health Department in Louisa; Deaconess Union Hospital in Morganfield.

Appointments are required for these sites; go to vaccine.ky.gov to make an appointment.

NEW KROGER STORES VACCINE SITES. Ten new Kroger stores will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine when the supply is available. These locations include:

Ashland (2 stores); Brandenburg; Campbellsville; Carrollton; Elizabethtown (3040 Dolphn Drive); London; Maysville; Murray; and Paducah.

Appointments are required. Visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine for more information.

NEW WALMARTS OFFERING VACCINES. Fifteen new Walmart stores will also start offering COVID-19 vaccinations when supply is available. These stores include:

Corbin; Berea; Campbellsville; Carrollton; Central City; Crestwood; La Grange; Mayfield; Paducah; Paintsville; Richmond; Shelbyville; Shepherdsville; Tompkinsville; and Winchester.

Visit walmart.com/CovidVaccine to schedule an appointment starting 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

LOCAL PHARMACIES. Starting this week, approximately 13,000 additional first doses per week will be coming to Kentucky through 125 pharmacies, which will include 78 Walgreens pharmacies and 47 Good Neighbor independent pharmacies. This vaccination program is aimed at serving vulnerable Kentuckians.

For more information on vaccine eligibility and vaccination sites, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

