Obituary: Joanna Marchese O’Bryan, 58, Bardstown

Joanna Marchese O’Bryan, 58, of Bardstown, a loving mother and grandmother, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1962, in Louisville.

JOANNA MARCHESE O’BRYAN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Nancy Marchese; one sister, Bridget Marchese; and the fathers of her children, Kevin O’Bryan and Joy Helton II.

She is survived by four children, Abe (Brittany) O’Bryan, April (Randy) Tonge, Rachel (Justin) O’Bryan, and Joy Helton III; three sisters, Pam Randall, Debbie Hutchins and Diane Marchese; one brother, Jeff Marchese; and eight grandchildren, Ambrose O’Bryan, Abby O’Bryan, Makayla Hamilton, Malina Hamilton, Makya Mudd, Brookelyn Wilson, Olivia Hill, and Carmyn Close.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

