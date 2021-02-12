Posted by admin

City won’t collect garbage routes this week; pick-up resumes on Monday

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 — Due to the icy road conditions, the City of Bardstown garbage pick-up routes will not be run this week.

The move is an effort to insure the safety of garbage collection employees.

Garbage routes in the City of Bardstown will return to normal collection on its routes next week, starting Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Customers are asked to place their garbage cans out by 7 a.m. daily.

For questions, contact Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

