Obituary: Blanche Lewis, 88, formerly of Bardstown

Blanche Lewis, 88, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Bardstown to the late Irvin Homer and Pearlie Elizabeth Curtsinger Hardin. She was a former employee of Armour Foods and a member of the Evangel World Prayer Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Lewis; one son, Mike Lewis; three sisters, Grace Pearl Raisor, Artie Marie Brooks, and Flora Frances ‘Flora” Clements; and one brother, John Irvin “Buddy” Hardin.

She is survived by one daughter, Regina (Rush) Kay of Louisville; two sons, Glenn (Linda) Lewis of Louisville and David (Beverly) Lewis of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Eddie (Gail) Hardin of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin McKnight officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

