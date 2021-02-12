Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles W. Edelen Sr., 77, Lebanon

Charles W. Edelen Sr., 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. Known to all as ‘Charlie’, was born in Washington County to Willis and Mary Willa Edelen, He was a good son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and worked 39 years at Angell Manufacturing. He will be remembered for his love of old trucks, riding around town, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mary Willa Edelen; one son, Charles Edelen Jr.; one brother, Willis Joseph Edelen Jr.; two sisters, Marta Linton and Catherine Rose Edelen; one brother and sister-in-law, James (Tightman) and Emma Rose Smith.

He is survived by beloved wife of 55 years, Janice Edelen of Lebanon; two sons, James Anthony and Marcus Dewayne Edelen, both of Lebanon; six sisters, Virginia Saint (Arthur) of Columbia, Md., Betty Barber (James) of Frankfort, Margaret Edelen (George) and Paulette Edelen (Ronny), both of Bardstown, Mary Agnes Goldring (Kenny) of Louisville, and Rose Mary Coleman (Dale) of Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Croley of Lexington and Margaret Smith of Columbia, Ohio; three brothers, James (Jeanette) Edelen of Springfield, David Edelen of Lexington, and John Edelen of Springfield; one special granddaughter, India Young of Lebanon; one aunt, Maria Addison of Kansas City, Mo.; and a host of relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and per requests of the family, 120 members can be present for the funeral. Facemasks are required to enter the building, hand washing and practice social distancing. Food and drinks are not permitted at this time.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

