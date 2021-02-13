Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Keith Daniel Stull, 42, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:03 a.m.

Justin Blease Brown, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 a.m.

Jeffrey Allen Mills, 29, Louisville, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto – $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:57 a.m.

