Obituary: Danny Kaye Coulter, 68, Fairfield

Danny Kaye Coulter, 68, of Fairfield, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 17, 1952, in Chaplin to the late Austin and Virginia Goodlett Coulter. He was a self employed carpenter and farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Garry Lynn Coulter.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Snider Coulter; two daughters, Kay (Jeff) Rogers of Bardstown and Shannon (Bryan) Hardin of Bloomfield; one son, Josh (Shelby) Coulter of Bardstown; his stepmother, Geraldine Coulter of Bloomfield, five brothers, Pernell (Shirley) Coulter, Wayne (Debbie) Coulter, David (Michelle) Coulter, Ronald Coulter and Justin Coulter, all of Bloomfield; seven grandchildren, Jacob Rogers, Alex Rogers, Jarett Rogers, Hannah Hardin, Logan Hardin, Cole Coulter and Dani Lynn Coulter; and one great-grandchild, Emory Rogers.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

