Obituary: Charles Eugene ‘Chuck’ Lee, 68, Cox’s Creek

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Lee, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born April 23, 1952, in Jefferson County to the late Charles Thomas Lee and Agnes Jean Reichle. He was a retired employee of Waste Management and a former South Dixie Fire Department firefighter. He came from a long line of first responders before him and leaves behind several first responders carrying out his legacy that he was incredibly proud of.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Heath; and two brothers, Terry Lee and Danny Lee.

He is survived by three sons, Brent (Wendy) Lee of Cox’s Creek, Robert (Nicole) of Louisville, and Michael (Lori) Stewart of West Va.; one sister, Jeri Kay (Noah) Bryant of Louisville; four brothers, Les (Paula) Lee of West Point, Marty (Terrie) Lee of Louisville, Kevin Lee of Louisville and Todd (Samantha) Lee of Depauw, Ind.; six grandchildren, Bradley Lee, Jamie Lee, Kaleb Lee, Sophia Lee, Peyton Lee and Seth Lee; and his extended family, includes April (Kin) Lee, Timothy McCubbins, Bill and Missy Smith, Jose and Juana Torres, Samantha Smith, McKayla Smith, Doris and Bill Breeden, Junior McCubbins, Willy Torres and Darlin Torres; and other family and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Bethany Memorial Park and Cemetery in Louisville.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

