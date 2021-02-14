Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb 13-14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

Mitchell Dwight Dennis, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $263. Booked at 1:30 a.m.

Zachary Alexander Marksbury, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to signal; possession of a handgun by convicted felong. No bond listed. Booked at 2:52 a.m.

James Brandon Medley, 35, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of synthetic drugs (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts); promoting contraband; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 a.m.

William Frances Todd Bowman, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m.



Sunday, Feb 14, 2021



Ashley Nichole Sweeris, 26, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:34 a.m.

-30-