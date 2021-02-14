Posted by admin

Obituary: Dennis James Cummings, 65, Shepherdsville

Dennis James Cummings, 65, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was the owner and operator of DC Auto. He had a very deep passion and knowledge for working on old cars and trucks. He passed due to natural causes, nothing COVID-19 related.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Cummings and the late Betty Jean Cooley; and one son, Dewey Sinclair.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Judith Lewis Cummings; one daughter, Tammy Kinser (Jamie) of Bardstown; two brothers, Gerald Cummings and Timmy Cummings; two grandchildren, Nicole Watts (Kevin) and Zachary Sinclair; two great-grandchildren, Patrick Watts and Parker Watts; and several nieces, nephews and many friends in whom he had an abundance of love for.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

