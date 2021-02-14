Posted by admin

Obituary: Irene Treadway, 89, Bardstown

Irene Treadway, 89, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Detroit, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Grover Treadway.

She is survived by one daughter, Suzann Avery; one son, Michael Bellestri; six grandchildren, Michael (Kim) Vittitow, Dawn Newson, Savannah Avery, Matthew (Tiffany) Avery, Sara (Doug) Brown, and Michael (Ashley) Bellestri; 13 great-grandchildren, Corie, Zamarien, Zarionha, Cheariyha, Lillian, Keaton, Caydance, Landon, Josephina, Shianne, Cienna, Isaiah, and Kaiya; five great-great-grandchildren, Devin, Payton, Paisley, Emma, and Harper; and one friend of the family, Carol Akers.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-