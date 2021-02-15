Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Alexis Shanquez Litsey, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; license to be in possession; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 4:27 a.m.

Joseph Robert Nalley, 26, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 8:41 p.m.

Matthew Norman Miller, 28, Bloomfield, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 p.m.

Helena Deloras Weatherspoon, 39, Clinton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicel; failure to signal; reckless driving. No bond listed.

