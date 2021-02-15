Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Sticktight’ Ruley, 88, Manton

James “Sticktight” Ruley, 88, of Manton, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Hill Ruley; four children, Vickie Ann Williamson, Joyce Hamilton, Sandra Corbett and James Edward “Jimmy” Ruley; two grandchildren, Cory Ruley and Jenna Ruley; his parents, William Lawrence and Allie Rhoville Bryant Ruley; and six siblings, Effie Mae Thompson, Mary Elsie Nalley, infant Maggie Ruley, Roy B. Ruley, Nancy Benita Blandford and William Irvin Ruley.

Survivors include one son, Dennis Ruley (Deborah) of Bardstown; one sister, Stella Frances Warner, whom he lived with; 2 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 % capacity, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

