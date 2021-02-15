Posted by admin

Obituary: Dr. Ramona Porter Clifton, 95, formerly of Bardstown

Dr. Ramona Porter Clifton, 95, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. She was born March 14, 1925 in Central City. She was a longtime resident of Bardstown, where she was an optometrist for more than 45 years.

DR. RAMONA PORTER CLIFTON

She established her practice in Bardstown in 1947 as one of the first women to practice in Kentucky. She was active with the Kentucky Optometric Association, serving as its first woman President and the first woman appointed to the Kentucky Board of Examiners of Optometry. Her practice became known for its work with children and developmental vision therapies, working to establish vision tests and programs to correct preschooler’s vision weaknesses. In 2011, the Kentucky Optometric Association recognized her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prior to retirement, she had been active with the Binet School, Meredith-Dunn Learning Center, and the Kentuckiana Children’s Center with programs involving Developmental Vision and Vision Therapy.

She was active in the Bardstown community, having been a former President of the Stephen Foster Music Club and Treasurer of the John Fitch Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition, she is an elder emeritus of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bardstown. In the past she served as chairman of the board and congregation, as well as becoming the first woman elder in the local congregation.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, the Rev. Farris W. Clifton (2010), who served as executive director of the Christian Church Homes of Kentucky (now Christian Care Communities) for 30 years. She was also preceded in death by one son, Edgar Dwayne Clifton; and two brothers, Carson Porter and Wyman Porter.

She is survived by one son, Dr. David (Kim) Clifton of New Albany, Ind.; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Megan) Clifton and Sara (Samantha Greenberg) Clifton; three great-grandchildren, William, Jude, and Elizabeth; one niece, Susan McIntire of Blakely, Ga.; and two nephews, Carson Page Porter of Potomac Falls, Va., and Scott Porter of Louisville.

The funeral is private at First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown, with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home of Bardstown.

Memorial contributions may go to Christian Care Communities or the First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown, Endowment Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-