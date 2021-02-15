Posted by admin

Obituary: Ida E. ‘Nell’ Smith, 91, Bardstown

Ida E. “Nell” Smith, 91, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 11, 1929, in Union Star, Breckenridge County. She was a traditional United Methodist woman, a beloved Sunday School teacher, and a woman of deep and abiding faith in Christ, who loved Bible study and teaching. She had a profound knowledge and understanding of the Bible and was a spiritual mentor to many.



She studied at Lindsay Wilson College, the University of Louisville, and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College where she met the future love of her life and husband of 61 years, Robert Smith. After receiving her teaching certificate she taught school in Daviess County and Breckinridge County.

She was very active with Community Bible Study, the Nelson County Homemakers, the Hearing Loss Association of Kentucky, the Silver Sneakers and Senior Yoga exercise classes.

At Bardstown United Methodist Church, she was a vital and important leader and participant in all the church programs. She served on the worship committee with the responsibility of preparing the Communion table. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Wesleyan Circle, and participated in social activities with the Bardstown United Methodist Seniors, affectionately known as the “BUMS.”

She was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed doing any kind of handiwork, especially needlepoint.

She was very involved with her children’s activities from participating in school PTA, taking the children to dance and music classes and being a Cub Scout Den mother. She was a caring person, always helping or doing things for others. She enjoyed cooking and loved to share her goodies with her friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Maurice; her parents, Charles Edgar and Ora Ellen Bennett; and her husband, Robert A. Smith.

She is survived by three children, Jill (Larry) McCulloch, Robert (Mary) Smith, and Lori (Jeff) Schroeder; three siblings, Charles (Fred) Bennett of Elizabeth, Ind., Margaret Raymer of Shepherdsville, and Brook Dyer of Fern Creek; one grandchild, Melissa Burdette; one great grandchild, Cody Burdette; several cousins; many nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Merrylen Sparks, Betsy and Kent Foreman, and Phet Brower.

The funeral and graveside services at Bardstown Cemetery are private with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The family wishes expressions of sympathy go to the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

