Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Lib’ Jones Hutchins, 86, Holy Cross

Elizabeth Ann “Lib” Jones Hutchins, 86, of Holy Cross, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Washington County. She was a retired employee of Jane and Linda Sportswear and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she devoted her life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kenneth “Big Boy” Hutchins (1991); her parents, William Delbert and Agnes Virginia Faulkner Jones; and two brothers, James Foster Jones and Randall Jones.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Ann Blanford (Rickey), Donna Sue Bickett and Amy Thompson (Mark), all of Holy Cross, and Wanda Walls (Gary) of Lebanon; three sons, Joe Kenny Hutchins (Bonnie) and Danny Hutchins (Wanda), all of Holy Cross, and Keith Hutchins (Tina) of Springfield; two sisters, Pauline Coyle of Bardstown and Suetta Ballard of Nelsonville; one brother, Everett Jones of Bardstown; 20 grandchildren; and 38 grandchildren.

The private funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

The funeral will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

