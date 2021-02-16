Posted by admin

City, county cancel garbage collection for Tuesday, Feb. 16th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 — Due to the inclement weather in Nelson County, there will be no garbage pickup in Bardstown or Nelson County on Tuesday, Feb. 16th.

CITY OF BARDSTOWN. Customers with a pickup day of Monday or Tuesday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Feb. 17th.

Wednesday collection customers will have their garbage picked up on Thursday; Thursday garbage routes will be run on Friday, and Friday’s city garbage routes will be run on Saturday, Feb. 20th.

City garbage customers are asked to have their cans curbside by 7 a.m.

NELSON COUNTY GARBAGE ROUTES. No garbage collection will take place Tuesday, Feb. 16. Due to the uncertainty regarding the weather conditions for the rest of the week, Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up next Tuesday.

The decision on garbage collection for Wednesday is being delayed to see how the weather situation develops in the next 24 hours.

-30-