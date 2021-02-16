Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Butch’ William Lewis Jr., 74

James “Butch” William Lewis Jr., 74, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Bardstown. He was the owner of Aluminum Pipe Wrench Plumbing LLC., and had previously worked for GE and Brown’s Heating and Air. He was a member of Campbell Chapel AME Zion Church in Bloomfield, and served the church as a trustee, a board member of the REACH Program, lay council, Adult Christian Ed, and sung in the choir. He was a former member of St. John AME Zion Church. He was a distinguished alumni at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, served on the advisory board for the plumbing program, also was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and Korea. He loved his granddaughter, Keiroya Richardson very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, James William Lewis Sr.; his mother, Kathryn P. Lewis; and four brothers, Russell L. Douglas, George E. Hill, Jeffery S. Lewis, and Perry J. Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Lewis of Bardstown; three stepchildren, Germaine Weathers, Bentoria Richardson, and Benny Richardson Jr.; five siblings, Ronald (Anna) Lewis of Bowling Green, Gerald (Barbara) Lewis of Louisville, and Myra (James) Mayes, Adrian Lewis Sr., and Audrey Lewis, all of Bardstown; five brothers-in-law, Charlie Blackwell, Ronnie Blackwell, Dale Blackwell, Keith Blackwell, and Kelly Blackwell; three sisters-in-law, Rannie Blackwell, Marilyn Blackwell, and Sharon Brown; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

