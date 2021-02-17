Posted by admin

Nelson Fiscal Court discusses road crew response, COVID vaccine availability

Nelson Fiscal Court (file photo)

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court met briefly Tuesday to take care of needed business and provide updates on COVID-19 vaccinations and the county’s response to this week’s snow and ice events.

GARBAGE. Garbage collection in the county for Tuesday was canceled earlier Tuesday morning, and Solid Waste Coordinator John Greenwell said a decision about Wednesday’s garbage collection will be delayed until early tomorrow in order to assess the road conditions at that time.

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. Greenwell noted that the county’s annual bulky item pickup begins Monday, Feb. 22nd. The first area to be picked up will be the parts of the county west of Louisville Road, US31E, and north of the Bluegrass Parkway west of Bardstown.

During the weeks that the bulky item pickup program is active, county residents can bring their items directly to the landfill at no cost.

ROAD DEPARTMENT. Lee Mattingly, the assistant county road supervisor, told the magistrates that the county road crews have worked the roads for three weather events in the past two weeks.

Crews went out early Tuesday to clear roads. On Monday, crews plowed every road at least once, Mattingly said. The problem was that the snow was coming down so quickly it was covering the roads over in short order.

He asked the public’s patience during the bitter cold temperatures the county was having Tuesday morning because the lower the temperatures, the less effective road salt becomes.

Mattingly noted that garbage department crews helped respond to calls of downed trees and tree limbs after last weeks ice storm.

Weather forecasts include additional possible snow this week, he noted.

Brad Spalding, county engineer, told the court that the county had a sufficient supply of road salt on hand for this winter, however, the magistrates will need to consider replenishing the supply before next winter.

COVID VACCINATIONS. Joe Prewitt, county emergency services director, was asked about confusion among the public about how and where to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Prewitt noted that the Lincoln Trail Health Department has been scheduling vaccinations as it receives the vaccine. The two Nelson County vaccination clinics planned for this week have been delayed due to weather. The two clinics will be combined into one clinic to take place next Thursday. All the available appointments for vaccinations at those clinics are filled.

In addition to the Lincoln Trail vaccination clinics, Judge Executive Dean Watts noted that many people are going out of the county to regional vaccination clinics. Local pharmacies are also scheduled to be able to offer the vaccine in the future, he said. Most of the vaccinations clinics require registration ahead of time.

To locate a vaccination clinic, go to vaccine.ky.gov, or the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website, ltdhd.org.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved second reading of a budget amendment.

— the county’s Feeding America food distribution program will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

— heard that a warming shelter at the Nelson County Civic Center is currently open for residents who need a warm place for temporary shelter if their power or heat goes out.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

