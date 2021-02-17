Posted by admin

Conditional use hearings on Timber Creek, Shain Drive postponed until Feb. 25th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 — Due to inclement weather, the Nelson County Board of Adjustments has postponed the public hearing and meeting on Conditional Use Permit #2987 – Morris, 200 Timber Creek Road – and Conditional Use Permit #2988 – Sims, 30 Shain Drive – to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Nelson County Civic Center.

The Nelson County Board of Adjustment’s meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, will be changed to a Zoom meeting only for final consideration and action on Conditional Use Permit #2981 – Bourbon Barrel Retreat Center at end of Junior Goben Lane. This meeting will not be a public hearing and no testimony or evidence will be taken.

Any questions or inquiries on these applications can be directed to the Planning Commission Director at (502) 331-1917 or ncpz@bardstowncable.net

-30-