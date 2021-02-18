Posted by admin

Obituary: Donald Gene McDowell, 73, Hodgenville

Donald Gene McDowell, 73, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was born on February 24, 1947 to James “Heavy” and Letha Hazel McDowell.

DONALD GENE MCDOWELL

He was a lifelong farmer and resident of LaRue County. He was well known as the owner of McDowell Farm Machinery Sales and Service. He loved buying, selling and trading whether it be cattle, equipment or antiques. He was active in the LaRue County farming community and a current member and past board member of the LaRue County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a collector of antiques, and spent several years as a buyer for Cracker Barrel finding pieces to fill their restaurants nationally.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving companion, Pat Hollingshead.

He is survived by one son, Rodney (Amanda) McDowell; one sister, Carolyn (Vernon) Cowherd of Campbellsville; one aunt, Ruth Wortham; five grandchildren, James Dawson McDowell, Sarah McDowell, Trevor Ake, Trenton Ake and Kelly Ake; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the funeral with Bro. Donald Kennedy officiating. Burial is in the South Fork Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home- Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville.

A face mask or facial covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-