Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles William Armstrong, 72, Bardstown

Charles William Armstrong, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born March 14, 1948, in Louisville to the late Harlin and Ressie Hays Armstrong. He was a former truck driver for Trade Winds Transit and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

CHARLES WILLIAM ARMSTRONG

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Betty Lanham Armstrong; and two sisters, Marilyn Carlton and Ann Chesser.

He is survived by two daughters, Shannon (Jorge) Perez of Bardstown and Jessica “Nikki” Armstrong (Eric Clark) of Clarkson; his ex-wife, Darlene Boone of Bardstown; and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-