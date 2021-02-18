Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Jo Coulter, 78, formerly of Bardstown

Elizabeth Jo Coulter, 78, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born July 4, 1942, in Bardstown to the late James Cripps and Evelyn Yocum Avis. She was a caregiver, and a former employee at several factories and restaurants. She was a member of River of Life Worship Center in Louisville. She was of the Catholic faith and former member of the Moose Lodge and Fraternity Order of Eagles in Louisville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Thomas Ray “Trinity” Coulter; one sister, Theresa Helton; one niece, Sherry Helton; and two brothers, Ronald Lee and Johnny Avis.

She is survived by her former husband, Ernest Leland Coulter Sr., of Bardstown; two daughters, Charlotte Coulter of Shepherdsville and Karen Bristoe of Louisville; two sons, Ernest Leland (Kimberly) Coulter Jr., of Indiana and Thomas Edward “Tommy” (Sabrina) Coulter of Taylorsville; three sisters, Mary Ann Greenwell of Bardstown, Carolyn (Gene) Clark of New Haven and Sarah (Mark) Rogers of New Hope; four brothers, Richard (Carol) Avis of Bloomfield, and Jerry (DeAnn) Avis, Pat (Belva) Avis, and David (Gina) Avis, all of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastors Beth Allen and Lee Jellison officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

