Fire chief: When clearing drives and walks, avoid packing snow around hydrants

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 — After the recent blast of winter weather, most homeowners are digging out their cars and clearing their driveways. But be careful of where you end up placing the snow you scrape, plow or shovel off your driveway and sidewalk.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly asks Bardstown residents to avoid packing removed snow around the city’s fire hydrants. Snow and ice can re-freeze, making it difficult for firefighters to access the hydrants at a critical time when seconds can make the difference in stopping or containing a fire.

Business owners are also asked to make sure that snow removal contractors avoid pushing snow around fire hydrants in a manner that will slow firefighters’ ability to access them.

“It may not seem like a big thing, but in the event of a structure fire, the extra time it would take to dig out a hydrant means a lot when firefighters are needing that water supply.”

For more information, contact the Bardstown Fire Department, (502) 349-6562.

-30-