Obituary: Carolyn Ann Riley, 74, Cox’s Creek

Carolyn Ann Riley, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Caribou, Maine to the late Kenneth V. and Emily M. Doody Lloyd. She was a retired health aid for the Michigan School District and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Riley; two daughters, Judy K. Grady of Bardstown and Lynn Ann (Joseph) Stansfield of Odessa, Mo.; one son, Thomas (Brenda) Riley of Troy, Mich.; one sister, Cynthia Lloyd of Key West, Fla.; one brother, John (Connie) Lloyd of Udaville, S.C.; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family is following her wishes for cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

