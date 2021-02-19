Posted by admin

Obituary: Emma Joyce Hudson Thompson, 82, Bloomfield

Emma Joyce Hudson Thompson, 82, of Bloomfield, died at 11:32 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. The native of Washington County was born Sept. 14, 1938, to the late Ruel and Nellie Hood Hudson.

EMMA JOYCE HUDSON THOMPSON

She was a lifelong member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years as well as serving in other positions in the church. She was a retired employee of YKK Universal Fasteners. She enjoyed yard work/gardening, reading, word seek puzzles, watching her Kentucky Wildcats play basketball and spending time with her family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William “Buddy” Thompson (June 28, 2013); and one sister, Janet Hudson Chesser (April 13, 1987).

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (Marty) Chesser of Glendale; one son, Stevie (Sharon) Thompson of Chaplin; two sisters, Edna Chesser of Chaplin and Lana (Lynn) Chesser of Bloomfield; four brothers, William “Buddy” Hudson of Louisville, Dewayne (Debi) Hudson and Donnie (Shirley) Hudson, both of Bloomfield and Vernon (Wilma) Hudson of New Albany, Ind.; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Wes) Vittitoe, Spenser Thompson, Emily (Aaron) Pile and Connor Chesser; six great-grandchildren, Kamden Pile, Malachi Vittitoe, Korbin Pile, Naomi Vittitoe, Titus Vittitoe and one due in April, baby Pile; and a special child, Jennifer Long of Bardstown who she loved dearly.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy with the Rev. Mike Willingham, a former pastor, officiating. He will be assisted by the Rev. Keith Creech and the Rev. Millard Ledford. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is after 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy, 4861 Brush Grove Road, Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Shields, David Shields, Anthony Thompson, David Thompson, Scott Chesser, Brett Hudson, Tom Hudson and Jason Hudson.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bloomfield Church Of God Of Prophecy.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-