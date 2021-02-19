Posted by admin

Obituary: John Davison, 70, Bardstown

John Davison, 70, of Bardstown, Laird of Lochaber, Scotland, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was born April 10, 1950, in Sunderland, England.

He sailed the world as part of the British Merchant Navy and P&O Cruise liners. He embarked on a career as an engineer in the United Kingdom’s North Sea Oil Industry. During his career he worked as an oil services engineer in England, Scotland, Egypt, France, Trinidad, Brazil and Angola. Upon retirement to Bardstown, he took up employment as a custodian with the Bardstown City Schools. He was a champion fly fisherman. He attended the Redeemer Fellowship Church in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Peggy Davison.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Bardstown; one daughter, Kerry, of Lowestoft, England; twin boys, Daniel and Matthew, of Bardstown; one sister, Patricia Vickers, County Durham, England; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Redeemer Fellowship Church in Bardstown with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Dr. Matthew Spandler-Davison officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Redeemer Fellowship Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

