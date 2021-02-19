Posted by admin

Fiscal court’s bulky item pickup delayed one week; begins Monday, March 1st

2021 Bulky Item Pickup map. Phase 1 has been delayed until March 1st. Click map to enlarge.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 — The start of Nelson Fiscal Court’s bulky item pickup, scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 22nd, has been postponed one week due to the inclement weather.

Bulky item pickup will begin on Monday, March 1, 2021, with the first area, which includes all parts of the county west of US31E, Louisville Road, and north of the Bluegrass Parkway (see map above).

For questions, contact the Nelson County Landfill, (502) 348-1876.

