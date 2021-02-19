Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia ‘Patty’ Gaines Stone, 80, Bardstown

Patricia “Patty” Gaines Stone, 80, of Bardstown, was called home Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 15, 1940, in Owenton. She managed to touch many lives as an educator at Foster Heights Elementary, as a minister of music for New Salem Baptist Church, Wickland Baptist Church, and Bardstown Baptist Church where she played the organ. She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). She was a past president of the Stephen Foster Music Club, and worked for My Old Kentucky Home. She was involved with Boy Scouts Troop 58 and the Kudu Rover Crew. She enjoyed singing with many groups. She was all about family, and many even mentioned she was like a second mother to them.

She had three very special friends, Patty Manigold, Lynell Ginter, and Kathleen Llewellyn who were all a part of a book club. The book club received its name due to them calling to book at table at a restaurant before they went. This group shared many meaningful activities together including traveling and meeting for lunches for 20+ years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee “Dick” Stone; and her parents, John and Juanita Gaines.

She is survived by one son, Jeff (Dr. Laura) Stone; one sister, Bonnie J. (Joe) Webb; three grandchildren, Abagail M. Stone, Allyson H. Stone, and Aidan J. Stone; and two nephews, Joey Webb and Greg Webb.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

