Obituary: James Denver Stovall, 82, Elizabethtown

James Denver Stovall, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 17, 1938, in Hardin County to his parents, Joseph C. and Ina B. Bailey Stovall. He worked for E-town Laundry for 46 years and E-town Recapping for more than 10 years. He was an avid U of K fan and loved bluegrass music and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Louise, Lucille, Eva Ray, Evelyn and Betty; and two brothers, Bill and Bobby.

Survivors include one sister, Brenda Bruer; one brother, Joseph Donald Stovall; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in the Brown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

