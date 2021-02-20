Posted by admin

Obituary: David Wayne Allen, 62, Buffalo

David Wayne Allen, 62, of Buffalo, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his residence in Buffalo. He was born in Elizabethtown on August 22, 1958 to the late J.H. and Iona Joyce Lee Allen. He was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

DAVID WAYNE ALLEN

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kristie Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Constant Allen of Buffalo; one son, Chad Allen of Hodgenville; three sisters, MaDonna Hornback of Hodgenville, Pat Beckwith of Buffalo, and Myra (Mark) Baker of Bardstown; two brothers, Joey (Carla) Allen and Larry Allen, both of Hodgenville; two grandchildren, Halie (Brandon) Lewis and Asa Erickson; one great-grandchild, Beckham Lewis; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Jim Webster officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, a mask or facial covering is required to enter the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements

-30-