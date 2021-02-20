Posted by admin

Obituary: Kevin Rogers, 63, New Haven

Kevin Rogers, 63, of New Haven, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a former employee of Gates Rubber Company and Komatsu, a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, a former youth sports coach, and enjoyed drag racing. His biggest love in life was his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Ayers Rogers; one daughter, Jessica Helm; two sons, Tyler Rogers and Kyle Devin Rogers; two sisters, Judy Jackson (Charlie) and Debbie Noe (Dave); and one brother, Wade Rogers (Mary Lou).

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

