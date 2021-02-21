E’town Community & Technical College announces Fall President’s List students
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 — Elizabethtown Community & Technical College recently announced local students whose academic achievement were recognized by being named to the college’s President’s List.
President’s List Students (fulltime)
MARION COUNTY. Jamie Collins; Dale Dorsey; William Garrett; Kara Greenwell; Benjamin Harris; Jessica Harris; Janice Jones; Austin Robbins.
NELSON COUNTY. Andrew Case; Elijah Crowe; Kathryn Davis; William Fox; Cory Green; Philip Hutchins; Molly Jackson; Melinda Johnson; Clayton Lanham; John Mahoney; James Mattingly; Dustin Morris; Michael Redmon; Jill Seaman; Jacob Smith; Cody Sturgill; Mallory Terrell; Kailey Thompson; Aaron Turner; Mollie Ulrich; Craig Vittitow; Joseph Vittitow.
WASHINGTON COUNTY. Michael Bartley; Savannah Brown; Haven Cutler; Garrett Devine; Abigayle Haydon; James Kruse; Christopher Mason; Jared Nally; Seth Thompson.
President’s List Students (part-time)
MARION COUNTY. Richard Greenwell IV; Alexa Mattingly.
NELSON COUNTY. Kelsey Hillenburg; Joseph Leslie; Jamie Mattingly; Emma Schoonover; Kaitlin Smith.
-30-