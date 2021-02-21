Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 18-20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); rear license not illuminated. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3:19 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 32, Shepherdsville, intimidating a witness in the legal process. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:22 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Justin Matthew Parrish, 27, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); assault, third-degree, peace office, non-communicable bodily fluid; resisting arrest; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to appear; persistent felony offense, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Joshua James Ramsey, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Darrell Adam George, 36, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Rachel Dawn Scott, 46, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 9:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Matthew Fox, 30, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Erin Louise Karr, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no brake lights. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 4:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Russell Dewayne Jeffires, 35, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $165 cash. Booked at 4:39 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

-30-